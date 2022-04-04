There will be a major scandal if foreign travels by government officials are audited – Nana Akomea

Chief Executive Director of State Transport Company (STC), Nana Akomea

Akomea says most international travels are needless

You only eat and talk at some of these international travels - Nana Akomea



Govt's decision to cut down international travels significant - Akomea



Chief Executive Director of State Transport Company (STC), Nana Akomea, has bemoaned the cost of international travels under successive governments Ghana has had.



In a Peace FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Akomea said that most international travels by government officials are needless and even some of the persons taken on these travels are not required to be there.



He further stated that an audit of the international travels by government officials in the 4th Republic will create a major scandal in the country.

“If you look at international travels from 1993, when we started our democracy, year after year the cost of travels of government from the presidency down to the directors under the ministries, I’m sure we will tear our hair out.



“… what is the point of some of these international travels, you go and is only talk and eat. When I was part of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs and we went to the United Nations, there were about 20 people from parliament alone. I remember one of the visits where we went to visit Kofi Annan, we could not even go into his office, a lot of us had to stand outside.



“… the problem of international travels is deeply systemic and it requires a determined effort to resolve it. If the Auditor-General can do any edit of international travels from 1993 there will be a major scandal in this country," he said.



The CEO of STC further stated that the decision by the government to put in measures to curb these unnecessary travels by government officials is very significant.



