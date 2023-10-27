There will be no kayayei when Kennedy Agyapong becomes president – Alex Tetteh

File photo

Campaign patron for team Kennedy Agyapong, Alex Tetteh, has claimed that Kayayei’s will be a thing of the past if the Assin Central Member of Parliament becomes the President of the Republic of Ghana.

Kayayei, meaning head potter(s), is one of the menial jobs in Ghana where women, predominately girls, carry goods on their heads in the various markets in the major cities for end means, as that is their only way of survival.



With more young girls engaging in these jobs because of inadequate jobs in the city, Alex Tetteh has said that Kennedy Agyapong has a clear plan on how to create jobs to accommodate these women to cancel Kayayei, which is a Hausa and Ga word for head potter.

Alex Tetteh, in an interview with Rainbow Radio Accra, said Kennedy Agyapong told the Northern Region leaders on his campaign train that he would create enough jobs in the zone so that their little girls and nursing mothers would not travel to the south to do menial jobs such as Kayayie.



“Kennedy Agyapong told the leaders that Kayayie would be a thing of the past under him. He said he wouldn’t allow teenagers or nursing mothers to go to the city to do these menial jobs, but rather he would create more jobs in the North to the extent that people would travel there from the South to seek jobs,” he told Rainbow Radio Accra.