There will be no rerun in Ketu North – Edem Agbana ‘warns’ saboteurs

Eric Edem Agbana, a parliamentary aspirant in the just-ended National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries has insisted that he will do all it takes to protect the slim victory he chalked in the May 13 polls.

Agbana polled 360 votes to emerge winner of the primary till multiple protests by his closest contender who had 359 votes pointed to the need for a rerun of the elections.



The former Deputy Communications Officer is, however, insistent that he won the vote fair and square and was not going to accept a rerun irrespective of whoever calls for it.



“How do I go into a rerun when I won the elections, how do I go into a rerun when I have already won the elections? There is a clear winner in the elections, the winner is Edem Agbana, I will not, and I must say this on record, I will not allow anyone to steal the victory,” he stressed on The Probe on Joy News (May 14).



Addressing the issue of how EC officials attempted to reject two votes in his favour because of they not having the stamp, he explained: “The ballot was not issued by myself or my team, it has been confirmed, the serial numbers show that those two ballots were taken from the booklet issued by the EC, how do you punish a candidate for that?



“There will not be a rerun in Ketu North… no individual can sabotage the victory, can sabotage the mandate, they cannot circumvent the mandate of the people as delivered yesterday,” he added.

Meanwhile, National Chairman of the NDC, Jonson Asiedu Nketiah has confirmed that the party has requested for documents to allow them resolve the impasse as quickly as possible.



