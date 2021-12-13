There will be potable water in the next 5-10years – GWCL

A lady tapping a borehole

A wetland is a distinct ecosystem that is flooded by water, either permanently or seasonally, where oxygen-free processes prevail. The primary factor that distinguishes wetlands from other landforms or water bodies is the characteristic vegetation of aquatic plants, adapted to the unique hydric soil.

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has said that in the next five to ten years Ghanaians will struggle for potable water to use.



2nd February 2021 mark World Wetlands Day and the theme for 2021 was ‘Wetlands and Water’.



This year’s celebrations emphasised on the importance of wetlands as a “source of freshwater and encourages action to restore them and stop their loss”.



Speaking in a phone interview with the PRO of GWCL Kwadwo Daase, on Radio 1’s ‘Our Land Our Future’ program, he said that Ghana will soon lose most of the wetland and we will struggle for potable water in the next five to ten years.

“We are gradually destroying our wetland which is our source of potable water and trust GWCL will soon struggle to serve the people with potable water in five to ten years to come,” he said.



Touching on some of the causes of wetland loss he said “Illegal mining is one of the major causes of wetland loss. The activities are destroying the wetlands, if the government does not put a stop to this then we will lose most of the wetland and water bodies and will affect us dearly.



He also added that, settlement is one cause of wetland loss which he thinks will be difficult to prevent as the human race continue to expand.