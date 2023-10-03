Theresa Kufuor died in the presence of Akufo-Addo – Dr Adubofour

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was present at the residence of the Kufuors when the former First Lady of the Republic, Theresa Kufuor passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Initial reports around the death of Mrs. Kufuor indicated that she died at the retirement home of the former first couple in the Aburi Mountains some few moments after President Akufo-Addo arrived for a scheduled visit.



However, spokesperson and special aide to former President Kufuor, Dr Kwabena Osei-Adubofour in an interview with Angel FM disclosed that the death occurred in the presence of President Akufo-Addo.



“His excellency was in the house; he was going to have a meeting with the former president so it happened in his presence,” he told the host of Anopa Bofuo Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah.



The late Theresa Kufuor married former President John Agyekum Kufuor on September 8, 1952, and served as first lady of Ghana between 2001 and 2009.



