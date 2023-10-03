Theresa Kufuor left indelible mark on nation’s history – NPP Women's Wing

Former first lady, Mrs. Theresa Kufuor

The women's wing of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said: "It is with profound sorrow that the National Women's Wing of the New Patriotic Party, extend our deepest condolences on the passing of Mrs. Theresa Kufuor, the esteemed former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana".

A statement signed by Women's Organiser Kate Gyamfua said: "Mrs. Kufuor's grace, compassion, and unwavering dedication to the people of Ghana have left an indelible mark on our nation's history".



"As the wife of President John Agyekum Kufuor, the first NPP President in Ghana's fourth Republic, she played an integral role in shaping the legacy of a transformative era", the wing noted.



It added: "During her tenure as the First Lady, Mrs. Kufuor championed numerous initiatives focused on healthcare, education, and women's empowerment".

"Her commitment to uplifting the lives of Ghanaians reflected the core values of the NPP, and her legacy will continue to inspire us in our pursuit of progress and prosperity for all".



"In this time of mourning, we stand united in grief with the Kufuor family, friends, and the entire nation", the statement said, adding: "May the soul of Mrs. Theresa Kuffuour find eternal rest, and may her contributions to our great nation be forever remembered".