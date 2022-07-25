1
These are not ordinary times - Ofori-Atta breaks silence on IMF U-turn

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister delivers mid-year budget

Ofori-Atta blames COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war for Ghana’s economic challenges

Minister assures of government’s commitment to building back economy

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has addressed the decision by the government to seek financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund.

Delivering the 2022 mid-year budget review in parliament on Monday, July 25, 2022, the minister acknowledged his dismissal of the possibility of Ghana going to the IMF.

According to the minister, despite his earlier pronouncement, the decision became necessary owing to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

He noted that it is unfortunate that critics of the government have chosen to ignore the global impact of the two events.

He, however, assured the government in its remaining two and half years would build the Ghanaian economy back to its feet.

Watch the minister's address in parliament below:

