‘These are our people, no one will be charged’ – Suame MCE on attack on Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader hooted and pelted with sachet water

Suame MCE confirms protest is over bad roads



Suame MCE says concerns are being addressed



Maxwell Ofosu Boakye, the Municipal Chief Executive of Suame has confirmed that no legal action will be taken against persons who attacked the Member of Parliament for the area during his visit to the Suame Magazine on July 18.



In an interview on Metro TV’s News Night programme, he said calm has been restored to the area and the issues of contention had been well explained to the leaders of the Magazine.



Asked whether charges will be pressed for the rowdy incidents that saw the MP and his entourage pelted with sachet water, he said the agitators were ‘their’ people and all known to the MCE and the MP.

He underscored that the reasons for their protests were well grounded and that steps are being taken to solve the bad road network.



“Not at all, these are our people and we wouldn’t take steps to charge anybody, after all, if the roads were fixed I don’t think any of them would do what they did,” he told Bridget Otoo.



Background



Some artisans at the Suame Magazine in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Monday, July 18, 2022, hooted and pelted their Member of Parliament with sachet water over the bad state of roads in the Constituency.



The MP was there to inspect the abandoned Suame highway which the artisans said had claimed a life due to its deteriorated nature.

The angry artisans upon hearing of the arrival of the MP thronged the highway and started hooting, pelting him with sachets of water. They also blocked some roads in videos sighted by GhanaWeb.



According to the MCE, the MP managed to make it to a meeting point where he met leaders of the workers’ groups and explained to them what was being done to address their concerns.













Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







SARA/PEN