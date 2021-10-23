These are the meaning of some 'duku' styles in Ghana

This is one of the mostly used styles

Most women across the globe tie scarf, otherwise known as 'duku' in the Ghanaian local dialect to compliment their look for an occasion. Be it weddings, funerals, religious programmes and so on.

In recent times, young girls add a touch of finesse in tying their scarfs to look pretty different from how the aged style theirs.



But did you know that the various styles have meanings and you might have rocked it wrongly to an event? Well, in this report, GhanaWeb brings to light the meanings of some duku styles.



Below are some of the duku styles and their meanings, courtesy Sarpong Hammond via Twitter



Akosombo Special



This style was named after the Volta River project. The scarf is tied in such a way that a part is left to fall on the side of the face down to the chin level.







‘Nkuumisee baa don’

To wit, I won’t come back anymore. This is one of the most applied styles in Ghana. It is an all back scarf tied with the two parts hanging. Most market women and some young girls love this style because it is simple and easy to tie.







Money swine or Keemo mi fee.



This means tell me everything. This style is the most used in Ghana. It is the favourite of the youth in recent times. The individual folds the scarf into two and wraps it around the head from the back. The two ends are tied in front and folded in a bow tie form.



People love this style because it adds a touch of beauty to their hairdo.







Hyia me wo nkwa nta

The above-mentioned name means meet me at the crossroad. This style is just like the money swine. The entire head is covered with the scarf and also has a bow tie as a knot.



Just as its name suggests, meet me at the crossroad, lovers preferred this style to others as it communicated their message to their partners.











Baakwe ni oya ta



This Ga statement means come and watch and go back to gossip.



This style is widely used by many, especially the aged. These days, both the young and old usually wrap their hair/head in this style for funerals, religious activities and many more.





Odo fa me tu



This style is communicating to the lover to her in a plan or telling him 'you too can fly.'







Onye otsu, onye oye



This means you can spend if you work. This is to remind and encourage people to work harder.





Erehwe wo na (Fanti)



