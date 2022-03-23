11
Menu
News

These areas will experience shortage in water supply from March 23

Water Shortage New New File Photo: Some areas in Accra to experience water supply

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Water Company shuts down its Weija plant temporarily

GWCL says shutdown is to enable ECG complete expansion works

GWCL urges communities in Accra to store water

The Management of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has disclosed that its Weija plant will be shutdown temporarily on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

According to the GWCL, the shutdown will affect water supply to the following areas:

Kasoa, Weija, Mallam Junction, McCarthy Hill, Bortianor, Gbawe, Anyaa, Awoshie, Dansoman, Sakaman, Glefe, Odorkor and Mataheko.

Other affected areas include, Mamprobi, Chorkor, Kaneshie, Akweteyman, Abeka-Lapaz, Nii Boi Town, Tesano, Achimota, Accra Central business district, parts of Ministries and surrounding areas.

In a statement issued on March 22, 2022, the management of the GWCL said, the shutdown is to enable the ECG to complete its expansion works on the plant.

“… the Weija Headworks will be temporarily shut down on Wednesday 23rd March, 2022 following a request by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Ltd to carry out expansion works at one of the stations that powers the Weija Raw Water Pumping Station," the statement read.

The Management of the GWCL, therefore, urged its customers living in these affected areas to store enough water, adding that water production and supply will resume as soon as ECG completes its expansion works.

Read the full statement of the GWCL below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Opoku-Agyemang breaks silence on his Appeal Court judge nomination
Come on boys - Michael Essien's message to Black Stars ahead of Nigeria game
Ghana will beat Nigeria - Kwaku Bonsam
Dede Ayew's gold watch missing at Baba Yara Stadium
Predicted Black Stars XI against Nigeria
Kumasi fans charge Black Stars with energetic 'Jama' session ahead of Nigeria game
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
US court throws out Ken Agyapong's defamation suit against Kevin Taylor
Drama in Parliament as Majority protest the presence of Assin North MP
Related Articles: