These big names were missing at the #FixTheCountry protest

Hundreds Joined The #FixTheCountry Protest .jpeg Thousands joined in the protest

Thu, 5 Aug 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Protestors came out on August 4 for the #FixTheCountry protest

• A number of big names were absent

• They included names like John Dumelo and Yvonne Nelson

After the #FixTheCountry protest and the magnitude of the numbers of protestors who hit the streets to register their displeasures with the way politicians across the decades, have managed this country and its resources, there was something that was conspicuously missing.

When this protest started on social media, it became easy for influential persons to jump onto the trends, urging everybody to equally do so, and it was expected that as loud as many of these personalities were online, they would represent the same in person.

Unfortunately, though, not many of these big names showed up for the August 4, 2021, protest which got thousands of Ghanaians to pour onto the street.

The protest which begun at the Obra Spot in Accra, ended at Independence Square, closing the day of an over 5 hours protestation.



Notable names like Blakk Rasta and Captain Smart, both media personalities, were actively involved in this protest but which other big names did not show up although there was an expectation they would?

Here are some of them:

Yvonne Nelson





Lydia Forson

Efia Odo

It must be stated that along the way, actress Efia Odo decided to no longer associate herself with the protest, giving reasons that her mental health was at stake.





John Dumelo



Kwame A-Plus



The rest are Mr Drew, Joey B, among others.
