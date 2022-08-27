0
These four past student leaders are now NPP executives

Npp New.jpeg Student leaders appointed NPP executives

Sat, 27 Aug 2022

Some former student leaders have been appointed as Deputy National Executive officers of the New Patriotic Party, a formal statement by the NPP has revealed.

The four served in various capacities in the National Union of Ghana Students, Graduate Students Association of Ghana, and Tertiary Students Confederacy of the NPP.

Appointed as Deputy National Youth Organisers are Isaac Jay Amartey Hyde, a former President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), and Sandra Sarkodie Addo, a former Local NUGS President at the Kings University College.

Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, a former President of the Graduate Students Association of Ghana at the University of Ghana (GRASAG-Legon), received an appointment as Deputy National Director of External Affairs.

Mariam Ewuarama Duah, a former Research and Communication Member of the Tertiary Students Confederacy of the NPP (TESCON-NPP) at the University of Ghana, was also appointed as Deputy National Women Organiser of the NPP.

However other appointees include the Executive director of the Danquah Institute (DI), Dr. Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko, and Haruna Mohammed who were appointed as deputy general secretaries of the party.

Here is the full list of appointees according to the August 26, 2022 statement GhanaWeb sighted:

Deputy general secretaries

Dr. Antoinette Tsibu-Darko

Haruna Muhammed

Deputy organizers

Joseph Nganiba Kwayaja

Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei

Deputy national women’s organisers

Safia Mohammed

Miriam Awurama Duah

Deputy national youth organizers

Isaac Jay Nii Amahtey Hyde

Sandra Sarkodie-Addo

Deputy national Nasara coordinators

Abdul Taric Bonsu

Hajia Ayesha Yussif

The National executive committee also appointed the following persons to serve as directors of the Party at the National Secretariat:

Director of campaign strategy

Dan Botwe

Director of finance and administration

William Yamoah

Director of research and elections

Evans Nimako (Director of Research and Elections)

Dr. Ernest Owusu Kumih (Director of Research)

Dr. Nyame Baafi (Deputy Director of Research)

Director of communications

Richard Ahiagbah (Director)

Ernest Owusu Bempah (Deputy)

Kamal Deen Abdulai (Deputy)

Rabi Salifu (Deputy)

Jennifer Ofori Appiah (Deputy)

George Krobea Asante (Deputy)

Dr. Asiedu Kokro

Director for external affairs

Frederick Kofi Ameyaw (Director)

Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh (Deputy)

Portia Adwoa Siaw (Deputy)

Director of protocols

Kwodwo Mari (Director)

Kwabena Ofori Frimpong (Deputy)

Director of information technology(IT)

Eric Ntori (Director)

Stephen Forson (Deputy Director)





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
