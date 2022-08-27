These four past student leaders are now NPP executives

Student leaders appointed NPP executives

Some former student leaders have been appointed as Deputy National Executive officers of the New Patriotic Party, a formal statement by the NPP has revealed.

The four served in various capacities in the National Union of Ghana Students, Graduate Students Association of Ghana, and Tertiary Students Confederacy of the NPP.



Appointed as Deputy National Youth Organisers are Isaac Jay Amartey Hyde, a former President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), and Sandra Sarkodie Addo, a former Local NUGS President at the Kings University College.



Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, a former President of the Graduate Students Association of Ghana at the University of Ghana (GRASAG-Legon), received an appointment as Deputy National Director of External Affairs.



Mariam Ewuarama Duah, a former Research and Communication Member of the Tertiary Students Confederacy of the NPP (TESCON-NPP) at the University of Ghana, was also appointed as Deputy National Women Organiser of the NPP.



However other appointees include the Executive director of the Danquah Institute (DI), Dr. Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko, and Haruna Mohammed who were appointed as deputy general secretaries of the party.



Here is the full list of appointees according to the August 26, 2022 statement GhanaWeb sighted:



Deputy general secretaries



Dr. Antoinette Tsibu-Darko



Haruna Muhammed



Deputy organizers



Joseph Nganiba Kwayaja

Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei



Deputy national women’s organisers



Safia Mohammed



Miriam Awurama Duah



Deputy national youth organizers



Isaac Jay Nii Amahtey Hyde



Sandra Sarkodie-Addo



Deputy national Nasara coordinators



Abdul Taric Bonsu



Hajia Ayesha Yussif



The National executive committee also appointed the following persons to serve as directors of the Party at the National Secretariat:

Director of campaign strategy



Dan Botwe



Director of finance and administration



William Yamoah



Director of research and elections



Evans Nimako (Director of Research and Elections)



Dr. Ernest Owusu Kumih (Director of Research)



Dr. Nyame Baafi (Deputy Director of Research)



Director of communications



Richard Ahiagbah (Director)



Ernest Owusu Bempah (Deputy)

Kamal Deen Abdulai (Deputy)



Rabi Salifu (Deputy)



Jennifer Ofori Appiah (Deputy)



George Krobea Asante (Deputy)



Dr. Asiedu Kokro



Director for external affairs



Frederick Kofi Ameyaw (Director)



Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh (Deputy)



Portia Adwoa Siaw (Deputy)



Director of protocols



Kwodwo Mari (Director)

Kwabena Ofori Frimpong (Deputy)



Director of information technology(IT)



Eric Ntori (Director)



Stephen Forson (Deputy Director)











