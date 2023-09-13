They are my brothers – IGP Dampare forgives officers in leaked tape

IGP George Akuffo Dampare

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Akuffo Dampare has emphasized his readiness to mend bridges between himself and three other senior Police Officers cited in a secret recording plotting to oust him (IGP).

Referring to the three implicated police officers – COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi as his brothers, he said, “as a Christian, forgiveness is a medicine I take daily and so far as I am concerned, whatever they have done is not an issue to me and the Lord I serve.



I feel no hatred or pain towards them as they are my brothers and their children are my children too.”



IGP Dampare who indicated that although his ‘brothers’ have refused to own up or take responsibility for their actions, but rather make wild allegations against him without a shred of evidence, he still has a big Christian heart to forgive them and accept them.



Reiterating the need to build bridges with them, he cited a scenario where the three implicated police officers, his brothers would be the only persons to help him in his time of need, he added, “If all of you leave this room and it is left with just I and them, they will be my only hope in times of need so I will build bridges with them.”



Appearing before the Ad-hoc committee on the heels of accusations made by previous witnesses, which the committee deemed necessary for him to address, IGP Dampare expressed willingness to help the three troubled officers in any way possible should the need arise. “I will do so because that is the teachings of the bible. I stand by my decision to forgive them.”

Background



On Tuesday, July 11, an audio recording allegedly involving a police commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove IGP George Dampare from office leaked into the media.



As a result, the Minority Caucus in Parliament demanded an investigation into the clandestine plot contained in the audio.



The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, eventually appointed a seven-person bi-partisan committee on July 25, 2023, to investigate the audio in question.



The Committee constitutes three members each from the Majority and Minority sides of Parliament, and a technical person.