They are well fed – Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder

A man was killed by lions at the Accra Zoo on Sunday

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, has stated that lions kept at the Achimota Zoo are well catered for.

The minister's statement is on the back of the reported invasion of the section housing a male and a female lion and their two cubs at the Accra Zoo.



According to a police statement on August 28, 2022, the intruder was found dead in the enclosure of the wild animals.



Speaking to Okay FM, the Deputy Minister noted that the animals were only defending their territory and two young cubs when they attacked the yet-to-be-identified deceased victim.



"When you look at it, you would realise they (lions) were protecting their territory because these are two lions with two cubs. So for someone who is not an attendant to go in there, they will perceive a threat and naturally defend themselves. That is what happened; they struggled with him, and unfortunately, he died. They did not feed on him; they even left him as soon as the attendants left him.



"You know how cats behave when they catch a mouse; they hold on to their throat until they remain calm. It was the same thing they did to him. They did not even tear away any flesh. That goes to show that the animals are not looking for humans to devour; secondly, it shows that the animals are well cared for. They are not left hungry. For that, I will applaud the Zoo officials," the Deputy Minister said.

According to a statement by the Forest Commission, the intruder jumped the security fence of the Zoo and entered the inner fencing of the lions' enclosure.



It was at this point that one of the lions attacked and killed him.



Although the Forestry Commission says it is yet to determine the motive of the man in the incident that occurred on the afternoon of August 28, social media is awash with allegations that the now deceased man was attempting to steal a cub.



The statement detailed that the man's body has since been conveyed to the morgue while the lions have been secured within their enclosure.



"Around 12:00 hours today August 28 2022, officials of the Accra Zoo on a routine patrol, noticed a middle-aged man (an intruder) had jumped the security fences and entered the lions enclosure of the Zoo. The motive of the intruder is yet to be determined.

"The intruder was attacked and injured by one of the lions, within the inner fencing of the enclosure. The intruder has been confirmed dead from injuries sustained and the body has been conveyed to the morgue," part of the statement read.



"Accra Zoo authorities successfully coaxed the lions into a secure hold and invited the Achimota Police to convey the body and commence investigations.



"We wish to confirm that the lion, the lioness and the two (2) cubs remain secured in their enclosure at the Accra Zoo. Forestry Commission wishes to assure the general public that no lion has escaped from the Accra Zoo. The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and the Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission Hon Benito Owusu Bio and John Allotey respectively, have visited the Zoo this afternoon to ensure all facilities remain secure," it added.



GA/SEA