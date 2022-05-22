1
Menu
News

They called me 'Mr Dumsor' but I took responsibility & fixed it – Mahama

Mahama Sad 2 John Dramani Mahama 

Sun, 22 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

I took responsibility and fixed dumsor...according to former President John Dramani Mahama.

The former president was speaking in an interview on Ugandan-based NBS television has explained how he was able to deal with the power crisis that hit the country during his administration.

According to him, “We had the Akosombo Dam. We thought Akosombo will last forever” but “unfortunately, it didn’t”. So, we were consuming like 2,600 megawatts and our production was 2,300 megawatts, so, we had to go through a period of outages”

“What did I do? I took responsibility”, he indicated, adding “I didn’t blame previous governments...I said, yes, you call me Mr. Dumsor…I inherited this problem but I take responsibility because you voted me into power to take responsibility and fix things and, so, I said I’m going to fix this’, and, by 2015, I had added an additional almost 3,000 megawatts to Ghana’s generation.”

“I was actually accused of putting in an excess generation…more generation than we needed...Today, we are consuming 1000 megawatts more and, so, if I didn’t put in that excess generation, we probably would have started having an energy crisis again...(we are having) outages every day because the consumption has caught up with the amount of energy that is available and we are beginning to have problems,” Mr Mahama added.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police justify the shooting of a female pillion rider near Pwalugu
Meet Isaac Otchere Darko, the lawyer who has chalked 53 years at the Bar
Shatta Wale Took Michy Home The Same Day I Broke Up With Her - Apaatse N
Tracey Boakye graces 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Ghana will not swear in next President-elect on January 7, 2025 – Eagle Prophet
Profile of former Black Stars midfielder Anthony Annan
NPP will lose miserably if elections are held today – NPP MP
Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in narrow defeat at Everton
David Akologo: The Ghanaian goalkeeper who turned trials into triumph in Bolivia
Delay leads African attack on Sky Sports for 'racist' video of Jordan Ayew's coach