They called me 'Mr Dumsor' but I took responsibility & fixed it – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

I took responsibility and fixed dumsor...according to former President John Dramani Mahama.

The former president was speaking in an interview on Ugandan-based NBS television has explained how he was able to deal with the power crisis that hit the country during his administration.



According to him, “We had the Akosombo Dam. We thought Akosombo will last forever” but “unfortunately, it didn’t”. So, we were consuming like 2,600 megawatts and our production was 2,300 megawatts, so, we had to go through a period of outages”

“What did I do? I took responsibility”, he indicated, adding “I didn’t blame previous governments...I said, yes, you call me Mr. Dumsor…I inherited this problem but I take responsibility because you voted me into power to take responsibility and fix things and, so, I said I’m going to fix this’, and, by 2015, I had added an additional almost 3,000 megawatts to Ghana’s generation.”



“I was actually accused of putting in an excess generation…more generation than we needed...Today, we are consuming 1000 megawatts more and, so, if I didn’t put in that excess generation, we probably would have started having an energy crisis again...(we are having) outages every day because the consumption has caught up with the amount of energy that is available and we are beginning to have problems,” Mr Mahama added.