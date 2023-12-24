They can't bring anything meaningful – UG don rejects reshuffle call by NPP Gen. Sec.

Dr Alidu Seidu, Head of the Political Science Department at the University of Ghana

Dr. Alidu Seidu, the Head of the Political Science Department at the University of Ghana, has rejected calls for a reshuffling of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government, asserting that such a move at this juncture would not yield meaningful results.

Despite acknowledging the importance of reshuffling ministerial appointees to keep ministers accountable, Dr. Seidu argued that the timing is less than optimal.



"I think this call is too late because even if the president does reshuffle now, they will not be able to make time next year to bring anything meaningful that may translate to electoral victory,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said in an interview on December 23, 2023.



The call for a government reshuffle was made by Justin Kodua, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), during the party's recent thanksgiving service.



Kodua highlighted concerns about a perceived decline in the government's enthusiasm and commitment, suggesting that a reshuffle could reinvigorate the administration.



Contrary to this perspective, Dr. Seidu argued that with the limited time remaining in office and the upcoming 2024 election year, a reshuffle might not allow ministers to make a significant impact.



He pointed out the challenges of managing an election year, where priorities shift towards campaigning and strategizing to secure electoral victory.

"Seven out of eight years? Next year is an election year, a very busy year. It’s going to be about the 2024 election. How to win the election, retain government in power, move around campaigning for the flagbearer and all those things so they won’t even get time," Dr. Seidu explained.



