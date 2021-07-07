‘They comported themselves well’ – Oppong Nkrumah speaks on NDC demo

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

• Mr Oppong Nkrumah has commended NDC youth for 'comporting’ themselves in the July 6, 2021, demo

• He again praised the police for maintaining calm and order



• The Minister has said that government will address the concerns raised by the NDC in their petition



On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, the leading opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), embarked on the “March for Justice Demonstration” over the increasing military brutality and killings of Ghanaians in parts of the country.



The march witnessed scores of party supporters, notable executives of the NDC, and some sympathizers trooping in to support the protest. Led by the National Youth Organizer of the party, George Opare Addo, the opposition party presented a petition to the Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of operations, Emmanuel Bossman, to be handed over to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking on the back of the demonstration, the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has commended the demonstrators for a peaceful exercise. He also gave credit to the security agencies for maintaining calm and order.

“To a large extent, they comported themselves, and we can commend them for that. We can also commend the police and the security officers for being professional.



“The substance of the issues they raised, economic hardships, security challenges, among others, are things that the government has already been speaking about. If you take economic challenges, in March 2020, the President forewarned us that despite the growth and gradual improvement that we were seeing, we were going to sacrifice some things to protect lives and livelihoods because we know how to bring the economy back to life, but we do not know how to bring people back to life,” said Mr Oppong Nkrumah in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Citi TV's Eyewitness News.



The Minister however indicated that all concerns being raised by the National Democratic Congress are already being looked into by the government.



“This insecurity concerns they raised, even before we got here today [Monday], the government has launched a National Security Strategy.



“Those who are tagging the phenomenon of excesses of security as new are not being truthful. What is the government doing about it? We have launched investigations and are looking at getting the report and recommendations to nip the phenomenon in the bud,” the Minister stated.