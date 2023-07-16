They deliberately starved you for 7 years to buy your votes cheap – Ken Agyapong to NPP delegates

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central Lawmaker who is one of the leading Presidential candidates of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Honourable Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has advised NPP delegates to be “wise”.

According to the lawmaker during his Constituency campaign tour dubbed listening tour, delegates of the party have been hungry and starving for many years.



The lawmaker told the party delegates that other aspirants are ready to buy their votes because they know the grassroots have been starved and can be bought cheap.



“They know they didn’t take care of you that’s why they are buying your votes cheap. As for me, my works speak for me… I have been always fighting and speaking for you”, He told the delegates.



“Me I was the one fighting for you polling station and Constituency executives. I have been speaking for you but they don’t listen. I have seen that sometimes talking doesn’t go far so I want you to give me the steer to drive the party,” he said.

“I promise you when you vote for me I will beat Mahama hands down," he added.



“You the grassroots are suffering. Police you didn’t get. Customs you didn’t get. Immigration you didn’t get. Soldier came you didn’t get. Teaching you didn’t get. Local government you didn’t get… I am here to fight for you,” he shouted.



Kennedy Agyapong has launched an offensive against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia following what he claims are dirty politics against him.



Ten candidates have filed to contest with Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen and Kennedy Agyapong considered frontrunners.