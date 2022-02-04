‘They didn’t manhandle us’ - 'Freed' Captain Smart praises professional officers

Captain Smart

Captain Smart puts up defiant posture after police detention

‘Found’ after being declared ‘missing’ in National Security custody



Smart, key ally facing extortion charges



“They exhibited professionalism, they didn’t manhandle or do anything to us,” the response of Captain Smart on Thursday, February 3, 2022; a day after he had spent the night in Police custody.



The Onua TV/FM presenter had been asked about treatment in detention by TV3 journalist Komla Adom hours after his release on bail by an Accra Circuit Court, as to whether or not the Police had manhandled him and a co-accused person.



The duo are facing charges of extortion brought by state prosecutors. They pleaded not guilty to the charge and were granted GHC50,000 bail with four sureties by the court.



The slow process of verifying the status of the sureties led to them being held by the Police through Wednesday night into Thursday. They were released after the process was completed.

Addressing the issue of whether the incident had shaken him, he assured viewers that he remained focused on his mission to fight for a better Ghana.



“It is still the same Captain Smart, nothing has changed. I am going to continue what I am doing. I am not going to stop.



“I am not going to stop what I am doing, I will continue to call a spade a spade, no amount of intimidation, nothing can ever cower me. I am determined, there is a new Ghana that I am hoping to see,” he told a TV3 reporter after his release.



He also related how a Police Inspector came over to attest to his popularity seeing the reactions that his arrest had elicited.



“The Chief Inspector came and said that, ‘Master, we didn’t know that you were that popular ooo,’ (and) I said ‘Oh chief kakra, kakra (i.e. small, small) so I want to say thank you to the people of this country, I really appreciate it,” he added.



His employers, Media General reported on Wednesday evening that Smart and another had been collected by National Security Operatives after bail verification was delayed.

They reported the following day that he was ‘missing’ from National Security but he was later found at a local police station where he was apparently transferred to. He was pictured in a buoyant and friendly chat with the officers at the station.







“A Ghana where the chief in my hometown will not go beg a politician before a rod is constructed. A Ghana that my community folks will not go see a DCE beg before a school is constructed. We are not going to stop. We will build this country and Ghana will become a better place,” he added.