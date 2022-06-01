'They don’t have Instagram in Wa or what?' - Bridget Otoo on flogging of 'hook up girl'

Bridget Otoo

Young man and woman flogged over leaked sex tape

Incident took place at forecourt of Wa Naa's palace



Wa Naa condemns incident and calls on police to arrest perpetrators



Journalist Bridget Otoo has reacted to the news of a girl being flogged publicly after confessing that she 'does hook up.'



Otoo, wondered why and how a person had to be tied to a pole and beaten according to her, "by the very men who patronize her."



She quizzed; "They don’t have Instagram in Wa or what?" Before concluding that as far as she was concerned, Ghana has become like Nigeria.

Her full post read as follows: "So in Wa, if a girl “does hook up”, she would be tied to a pole and beaten?



"By the very men who patronize her… They don’t have Instagram in Wa or what? The next time I see you people say Gh is not like Naija, I would deal with you."



A viral video of the flogging incident showed the victim tied to a pole as two men flogged her in front of the palace of the Wa Naa in the Upper East Region.



The footage received condemnation from a number of people citing a clear abuse of power, while others called on the Police to take action and bring the perpetrators to book.



Meanwhile, the latest from the Wa Naa, whose forecourt was used for the flogging is that the action was not sanctioned by the overlord or anyone from the palace.

Naa Kadri Ibrahim, Jinpehi Naa, the Wa Naa's spokesperson told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the incident happened at a time the Wa Naa was not around.



He added that none of the principal chiefs was also around saying, “Whosoever took that decision to have them flogged has erred and must be arrested and brought to book.



“The position of His Majesty, Wa Naa, and for that matter, the palace, is that that is an unfortunate incident and we condemn the act of flogging and we are going ahead to collaborate with the police to see how professionally, they will go about it.



"It is something that we are not for. We are not for it at all,” Na Ibrahim intimated.