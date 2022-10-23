9
They have nothing to offer – Osafo-Maafo to persons wanting to govern Ghana

Osafo Marfo New Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo

Sun, 23 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has said persons who are eying the presidency and are labeling President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as incompetent have nothing to offer Ghanaians.

According to him, the critics have not provided any alternatives to salvage the current economic crisis to prove their competence.

Addressing a durbar at Ofoase in the Eastern Region, Osafo-Maafo said, “Those who are seeking to govern this country, I don’t understand them. They aren’t providing any alternative. They actually don’t have anything to offer.”

His comment comes at the back of backlashes from Ghanaians and key industry players for the country's economic woes.

Osafo-Maafo noted that he was optimistic the economy will bounce back despite its wobbling state.

“We all know the economy is not in good shape,” he is quoted by 3news.com to have said in vernacular.

“The economic challenge is not from Ghana. If something is not from you, you have to take your time to strategically resolve it. It won’t keep long and we will work on the economic challenge," he added.

The former Finance Minister added that voting for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not the alternative to solving the economic woes as some Ghanaians have suggested, 3news.com reported.

