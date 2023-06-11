‘They have sent hoodlums after me’ – Journalist suspects foul play after his car was broken into, ransacked at his house

Nana Otu Darko's car was broken into at his home

A journalist with Class Media Group, Nana Otu Darko has reported about how he survived an attempt on his life after some suspected criminals broke into his car at his residence.

Otu Darko who is also an activist in a video sighted by GhanaWeb, showed his saloon car which had some of the windows smashed.



Speaking about the incident, the journalist said he suspects the car was broken into and ransacked by persons who were after his life.



“We woke up this dawn and some wicked hoodlums or miscreants have been sent after me. Let me give you this evidence, because I am touching on salient matters that will help the forward march of our nation. Do you see how they have smashed all the glasses on the car?” he said.



According to him, he lives in a house with other cars parked in the compound and thus finds it intriguing that his car was the only one broken into.



“You should know that this is a calculated attempt on my life and a calculated attempt to get whatever information they need,” he added.



He emphasised that the incident is clearly linked to his job as an outspoken journalist touching on critical national matters.

GA/DO