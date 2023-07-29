They inflicted injury around my son’s testicles and forced him to shut up – Another Adisadel parent speaks

In the midst of discussions about the act of child bullying witnessed in Adisadel College, the mother of another victim has shared her experiences.

Earlier, a disturbing video showed a student thought to be a senior, locking the neck of another student with his elbow lock and hitting his head against a metallic object, causing immediate swelling and a cut on the victim’s right cheek.



The video which has been circulating on social media, has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the safety of students within the country’s educational institutions, particularly in Adisadel College.



But speaking to Original TV, on the issue while admitting to the prevalence of bullying in ADISCO, another parent has disclosed an instance where her son suffered injuries around his testicles.



She said her son failed to unravel the persons who inflicted the wounds and this according to her, indicates that they are being forced to shut up.



“My own son came home during vacation and I saw that he had sustained some severe injuries around his testicles. I kept on asking him about it and he refused to speak out. I don’t know if the perpetrators usually threaten them to keep mute.

“There are a lot of issues pertaining to bullying that is happening in the school and if government doesn’t act hastily to it, things will get out of hand. No parent will even like to take their ward to school. It is true that a lot of bullying usually go on in a lot of secondary schools but in ADISCO, a lot of things are happening. Most parents who have been through such ordeals with their wards are complaining. Every morning, the platform for ADISCO parents is always filled with complaints, “she stated in an interview with Original TV



Meanwhile, the abuser in the Adisadel School assault case has been granted bail by the Cape Coast District Court 2 and is expected to re-appear on August 2.



The adjournment was due to the court’s inability to have the required number of persons to sit as a jury over the juvenile case, following which His worship Eric Oheneba Antwi Boasiako granted the bail.



The victim, on the other hand, who was initially suspended has been recalled following the public uproar over his suspension.



