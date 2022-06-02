'They need permission for an insurrection, not a protest' - Manasseh on June 4 'armed' protest

Manasseh Azure Awuni

Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has slammed organisers of a planned June 4, 2022, march stressing that demands being made by the organizers showed that they were planning an insurrection.

In a social media post dated June 1, 2022; Manasseh stressed that the request by the group was unacceptable.



"They need permission for an insurrection, not a protest. This is unacceptable," his post read.



News that the protesters wanted to contract a private security firm to provide them with security, allied with demands to picket at the Police Headquarters and GBC, has been roundly condemned.



A key member of the organizers, Captain Smart stated in an interview on 3FM that he was against the purported request to carry arms during the protest, which has been cancelled by Police.



Background to planned June 4 protest

Leaders of the protest wrote to the Ghana Police Service seeking clearance to hold a three-day protest starting June 4th.



The conveners include journalists Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, and Captain Godsbrain Smart, one Benjamin Darko and lawyer cum activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



The said letter noted that the protesters will employ the services of armed private security personnel during the march.



They also communicated plans to picket at the Police headquarters and at the premises of the state broadcaster - where they expect to be allowed to express their concerns on LIVE TV.



The Police, however, described the protest as inconsistent with the Public Order Act.

A June 1, 2022 press statement signed by Chief Inspector Bright Kwabena Danso, Regional Public Affairs Unit, Ashanti Region, said the “nature and character" of the demonstration as intended was inconsistent with the Public Order Act.



The statement stressed, “we are, therefore, unable to provide security for a demonstration, which is in flagrant violation of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 49) and has the potential to result in a breach of public order and public safety.



“We wish to assure the public that in the interest of public safety and security, the Police are putting in place all necessary measures to ensure that unauthorised persons do not march the streets with weapons,” it added.