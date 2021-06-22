They should keep quiet, govt will fix their roads – MP to chiefs of Domeabra

MP for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah Kubi

The MP for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah Kubi has described calls from the chiefs and people of Domeabra in his constituency to get their roads rehabilitated as political gimmicks.

The Chiefs of Domeabra in the area have bemoaned the bad roads after years of petitioning the Akufo-Addo government to get them fixed.



Although the road was awarded to a contractor in 2011 under the Cocoa Road Projects, the contract had to be terminated after the NPP government took over.



The chiefs in the area have said they have made efforts to get the government’s attention but have failed several times, a situation that has led to the people soliciting funds from inhabitants to get the roads rehabilitated.



However, speaking on Dwaboase on Power FM, the MP, Appiah Kubi confirmed the roads in the Domeabra and Adiembra area were bad but was quick to add that the government will fix them.

“They should keep quiet for the government to fix the roads and take the glory. We will fix the roads,” he told the host, Kwame Minkah.



“We have now done a new contract. We haven’t done that yet we are now consulting. I can send you a list of roads earmarked for construction and ours are part…so if they don’t keep quiet they are likely to worsen their case because we have all made efforts to get the roads constructed,” he added.



Asked which of the roads in the area are part of the government’s flagship ‘Year of Roads’ project, he said some roads in Agogo were part and mentioned other villages.



“So if the chiefs are complaining saying they are putting funds together to fix the roads, they should go ahead and do it, they will see if GHS 50, 000 can fix those roads,” he said adding that, “It is politics they are doing.”