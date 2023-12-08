They tell me I don’t have a husband, so I am a fool – Ex-CPP scribe Nana Yaa Jantuah

Nana Yaa Jantuah, axed CPP scribe

Nana Yaa Jantuah, the former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah has disclosed the humiliation she faced from fellow party members.

Drawing parallels with her prior experience at the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), she vowed not to tolerate a recurrence.



These revelations surfaced following her removal from the position of CPP’s secretary.



During an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, she expressed discontent with the party’s rationale for her dismissal, asserting that their explanations “lack coherence.”



Yaa Jantuah’s resignation from her role was reportedly announced on December 6, 2023, following a petition presented at the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party.



The petition urged the voluntary resignation or removal of all national executives of the Nkrumahist party, citing incompetence.

In a statement dated December 5, 2023, the party officially declared the dissolution of the entire national leadership, establishing an interim council to oversee the party’s affairs.



Despite these formal announcements, Yaa Jantuah, expressing frustration over mistreatment within the party, detailed instances of insults she endured.



“They tell me I don’t have a husband, so I am a fool. They say I am good for nothing, and the leaders don’t intervene. I am tired and won’t tolerate it any longer,” she lamented.



In her angered state, Yaa Jantuah challenged anyone to step forward and substantiate allegations of financial misconduct against her.



Boldly, she dared, “Someone should come and prove to me that I have taken money.”