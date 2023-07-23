They took the money, your job and dignity; that’s a special curse – Kofi Bentil to Cecilia Dapaah

Vice President of Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil

The Vice President of Imani Africa and private legal practitioner, Kofi Bentil, has described the resignation of Cecilia Dapaah and the incidents that led to that decision as a ‘special’ curse on her.

In a Facebook post, the legal practitioner noted that the pursuit of the culprits who allegedly stole the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources' money has resulted in her ultimate downfall.



“So going after those who stole from you, has caused you to resign. They took the money, your job, and dignity! And people are happy at your downfall! That’s a special curse! May everyone learn not to steal,” the Facebook post read.



On July 22, 2023, Cecilia Dapaah resigned from her position as sector minister for sanitation and water resources.



This comes after news of some monies; $1 million, €300, 000 and millions of Ghana Cedis being stolen from the home at Abelempke in Accra.



In her letter of resignation addressed to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the minister explained that she decided to resign because the issues surrounding the stolen money could affect the government negatively.

However, she noted that the subject of theft in her home as captured by many reports has been grossly exaggerated.



The president also acknowledged the resignation and described the minister as a loyal individual.



