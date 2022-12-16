9
'They treated me like a criminal' – Hannah Bissiw laments hate-filled campaign

Hannah Bissiw New Hannah Louisa Bissiw, National Women’s Organiser of the NDC

Newly elected Women’s Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dr Louisa Hannah Bissiw has described the party’s Women and Youth congress held at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) last Saturday as full of hatred and venom.

Dr. Bissiw was retained as the National Women’s Organiser at the congress polling 433 votes to beat her closest contender, Margaret Ansei who obtained 362 votes of the total valid ballot cast.

“The kind of campaign people did was hatred campaign. Hate campaign, it was full of venom,” Dr Hanna Bisiw told Radio Gold in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

“They treated me like a criminal. They treated me as if I’m not an NDC member”, she lamented

Hanna Bisiw in her interview wondered why people of her own party will rise against her after spending most of her time busily doing party job.

“What is this hatred? I worked hard for my party. I have seen my own baby once after four years of giving birth. I live alone so that I can have free hands to serve this party. Because of NDC I don’t think for myself,” she revealed

According to her, instead of people campaigning on policies and achievements, they chose to grill her to make sure she loses.

“All their message was Hannah Bissiw, some radio stations dedicated programs about Hannah Bissiw. Some journalists dedicated their social media pages to write long articles about Hannah Bissiw,” she revealed.

