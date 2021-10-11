Thief bolts with car belonging to military officer

The suspect, Nana Agyeman

• A military officer’s car was snatched at a mechanic shop

• The suspect was however arrested when he crashed into another vehicle



• He is currently at the Regional MTTD at the Police Headquarters, Koforidua



A car belonging to a military officer has been snatched by a car thief in broad daylight at Akyem Tafo in the Eastern Region.



According to a publication by kasapafmonline.com, the car of Sargent Eric Okyere Agyapong, a physical instructor, developed a mechanical fault when he visited his wife and children on Sunday, October 10, 2021.



His quest to get the fault fixed led him to drive his wife's Hyundai Elantra car to search for a mechanic. With his wife on board, Sargent Okyere had intended to hire the services of a mechanic whom he would take home to fix his faulty vehicle.



The couple met the suspect at a mechanic shop. During their conversation, however, the suspect reportedly jumped into the car and sped off. The military man immediately took a taxi and chased the victim while he raised an alarm.

Luck, however, eluded the suspect who gave his name as Nana Agyemang, as he crashed into another vehicle upon reaching Suhyen to Jumapo stretch of Bunso to Koforidua highway.



He was arrested at a nearby checkpoint after he was beaten severely and pepper-sprayed.



He was sent to the Jumapo Police station and later to the Regional MTTD at the Police Headquarters, Koforidua.



The suspect is in police custody assisting investigation, Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, told Kasapa News.



Meanwhile, the car in question has been towed to Regional Police Headquarters.