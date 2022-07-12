Thief electrocuted to death while stealing power cable in Cape Coast

The body has been deposited at the morgue

A young man named Jafaru, 27, met his untimely death at Abura, a suburb of the Cape Coast Metropolis in the Central Region after he attempted to steal some power cables at the aforementioned community.

The unfortunate incident is said to have occurred about 4:30 am Monday, July 11 2022.



The deceased, said to be a notorious ‘wee’ smoker resides within the Abura vicinity where his lifeless body was found in the course of his criminal act.



The Assembly Member for the Abura Nkuntado Electoral Area, Moses Arthur in an interview with Kasapa News Boagyan said the deceased though known to be a drug addict usually couples his smoking habit with the selling of coconut.

He noted that the deceased has been persistent in his stealing activities and was involved in a theft case about two months ago.



Police personnel from Abura Division visited the crime scene and conveyed the body to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital morgue.