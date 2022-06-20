Thief leaves note after stealing from a Pentecost Church at Bogoso

The thief asked for God's blessings after stealing from the church

Correspondence from the Western Region

“I am not hate the church. I willing believe God. Jesus bless me, in the cross. Only the thief who Jesus bless in the cross. I hope he would give his blessens to you. Amen.”



These were the words of a thief (though not grammatically correct) after stealing from the English Assembly of the Church of Pentecost, Bogoso District in what appears to be a replica of the conversation between Jesus Christ and the thief on the cross.



The thief found his way into the church auditorium through the window after using a hacksaw blade to cut the burglar-proof and made away with two new EV amplifiers and a drive rack.



After stealing these items, the thief wrote a few words on the wall in red ink to indicate that he does not hate church.



He asked God to bless him on the cross adding that it was only the thief that Jesus blessed on the cross. Having the hope that Jesus would bless him, and added an amen.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, the Presiding Elder of the Church, Elder Samuel Kumi Manu said the incident happened Thursday night, June 16, 2022, after members had closed from an evening service as part of the Pentecost Men Ministry (PEMEM) week celebration.

He explained, that members went again on Friday evening only to realize that two amplifiers and a drive rack had been stolen.







Elder Kumi-Manu said the incident has been reported to the Bogoso Police Command for investigation and subsequent arrest of the perpetrators of the crime.



According to him, the church has immediately made an arrangement to get a security man to man the place and more street bulbs around the church building to provide more lighting since the location is a bit dark and far from residents.



