Thief made to clean gutters from dawn to noon for stealing

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A man has been made to clean up gutters in Agona Nkwanta after he was caught stealing.

The 23-year-old man, Karim, was caught after he sneaked into a lady’s room while she was bathing.

According to a report by Kessben.com, he was caught after the lady met him in her room and called for help from her neighbours.

The residents who initially wanted to beat up the suspect had a change of mind to rather subject him to hard labour after he was identified to be a serial thief.

He was given a shovel to clean the gutters in the area the whole day as punishment.

