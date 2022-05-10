2
Menu
News

Thieves break into church, steal all musical instruments

Christ Redeemer Church Burgled The thieves stole insturments including, microphones, keyboard, amplifier and speakers

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Church robbed second time in 2022

Thieves destroy church padlocks

One person arrested over church burglary

A church at Manso-Datono in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region for the second time this year, have suffered the wrath of some criminals.

Members of the community on Monday, May 9, 2022, woke up to news that the chapel of Christ Redeemer Church has been ransacked by a gang of thieves.

Confirming the news in an interview with Kessben FM monitored by GhanaWeb, the Assemblyman for the area, Kwame Amponsah who is also a member of the church listed some items which the thieves made away with.

“I can confidently say that the biggest chapel in this town belongs Christ Redeemer Church. You ought to see the number of locks placed on the doors. But a thieve who is bent on stealing from you does not care. They were able to cut off the locks with hacksaw blade,” he explained.

The Assemblyman listed that the thieves made away with almost all the musical instruments belonging to the church. The instruments he said included microphones, keyboard, amplifier, combo amp and speakers.

“This is the second time in 2022. Earlier in January, they stole our equipment. The members of the church then mobilized and bought new instruments which cost about GHC20,000,” he stated.

Kwame Amponsah disclosed that the police has since arrested a drummer who visited the church last Sunday to play drums for the commemoration of International Mother’s Day at the church.

“One guy is currently in the custody of the police. Yesterday he came to play our drums but he is not from here. One of our youth brought him. The police is still investigating so we will see how it ends,” he added.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC releases timetable for its elections
8 women who were the first to occupy some top positions in Ghana
Pros and cons of picking Alan Kyerematen to lead NPP in 2024
Meet Rebbecca, the adorable wife of GFA President Kurt Okraku
Hideout of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah at Karimenga left in ruins
‘I sat up when my child told me she did not ask to be born’ – Former Minister
Hopeson Adorye touts Alan Kyerematen for NPP flagbearer
Social media users react to viral video of Partey and new lady
Social media users react to viral video of Partey and new lady
Freedom of speech flourished under Mahama - Bobie Ansah writes to BBC
Related Articles: