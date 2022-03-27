3
Thieves burgle Apostolic Church, steal musical instruments

Thieves Raid Apostolic Church 620x406 Police are yet to make an arrest

Sun, 27 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thieves have reportedly broken into a local branch of the Apostolic Church and have made away with some musical instruments belonging to the church.

The thieves according to a report by Daily Guide sighted by GhanaWeb, broke into the auditorium of Asenma Akuapem Apostolic Church and stole an amplifier, mixer and a keyboard.

The recent incident which occurred on the dawn of Tuesday, March 22, 2022, is the second time the church has been burgled in the last three years.

The leadership of the church have since lodged a complaint with the police over the matter.

However, the police are yet to make an arrest.

