Thieves raid NIA office, make away with registration machines - NDC MP claims

Eric Opoku is MP for Asunafo South

Source: peacefmonline

Member of Parliament for Asunafo South Constituency, Hon. Eric Opoku, has disclosed that thieves have broken into the office of the National Identification Office.

He says the thieves made away with the registration machines and other equipment used for the registration exercise.



Speaking on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia programme, the NDC MP claimed the incident has led to the curtailment of the ongoing registration exercise for a national ID, thus preventing eligible Ghanaians from participating.



Hon. Opoku, who is also the Minority Spokesperson on Agriculture, expressed worry over this development saying the NIA regional office has to be contacted for remedial action.



"Though the matter has been reported to the police, no action has been taken. Currently the office has closed down and the registration exercise has been halted.



"Government has given a deadline for the registration of SIM cards and you have an NIA office that been burgled. How are you going to have those people who are eligible to register be able to register for their Ghana card and even register their SIM and possibly register for their voters ID card," he quizzed.

Last month, the EC placed before Parliament a draft C.I titled: Public Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations, 2021, which is expected to regulate continuous voter registration.



Per the new C.I, which would become law after 21 sitting days of Parliament, the EC is seeking to make the Ghana Card the sole form of identification for eligible voters who want to get unto the electoral roll.



The C.I has been referred to the Subsidiary Legislation Committee of Parliament. By convention, the committee is chaired by a member of the Minority group.



Orders, rules or regulations made pursuant to provisions of the Constitution or an Act of Parliament must be laid before Parliament for 21 sitting days before they come into force.



Any such subsidiary legislations so laid are referred to the committee to determine whether it is in accordance with the general objectives of the constitution or the Act pursuant to which it is being made.