Thieves ransack Takoradi district Court

The staff of the Takoradi Harbor District Court in the Western Region are in a state of shock after thieves broke into their offices and stole clericals.

The suspects made away with some electrical gadgets such as system units, uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), among others.



It is unclear when exactly the thieves carried out the operation but some of the staff who spoke to Empire News said they only saw the incident Monday morning when they reported for work.



When Empire News’ Emmanuel Ohene-Gyan visited the scene, he observed that the thieves managed to get access to the top floor of the building which also houses the circuit court, and cut through the wire net from the back window of the building.

Ohene-Gyan also reports that the footsteps of the suspects were on the floor and other gadgets they stepped on during their operations



The suspected thieves did not carry away other expensive machines and materials but only bolted with system units and UPS.



The staff from both circuit and district courts were spotted discussing the issue. The Registrar of the district court Anthony Kweiain was not available to comment on the development.