Thieves steal batteries from water discharging systems at Tono Dam

Picture of the batteries that were tampered with by thieves in Tono

Correspondence from Upper East Region

Persons suspected to be thieves have cut open the metal casing of a number of automated water discharging measuring systems fixed to the laterals of the Tono dam canal in the Kassena-Nankana area and made away with solar batteries.



Information gathered by GhanaWeb indicates that the thieves have also made away with a number of solar panels which have been installed to produce power for the functioning of the Partial Automatic Gates of the water control installations.



According to deepthroat sources, nearly seven of the Tubular Gel VRLA batteries and four solar panels have gone missing.







Sources said the theft cases first began in the Bui community where there was even an attempt to steal a metallic pole that houses some control components.

Our sources said a couple more cases were recently recorded in the Bonia community where the locks of the systems were destroyed and some batteries were stolen. For the systems the thieves could not cut open, the batteries were spared, our sources added.







Authorities have not commented on the development but the deepthroat sources told GhanaWeb’s Senyalah Castro that the manner in which the thefts were carried out points to people who may have operational knowledge about the systems.



Our sources noted that the high quality and expensive nature of the solar batteries could also be the reason thieves have targeted the installations. It was gathered that a single battery could cost as much as Ghc4,000 or more.





GhanaWeb visited a number of the installations to confirm the reports. It was gathered that some of the installations were indeed attacked by thieves who used highly sophisticated cutting machines to perpetuate the crime.



GhanaWeb also observed that replacements had been made to the installations that had the batteries stolen.



The theft cases have put the work of Mechatronic PLC - the subcontractor installing the water systems in jeopardy. Authorities are on high alert to deal ruthlessly with anyone who is found tampering with the installation.



