‘Things Fall Apart’ in Ghana; ‘Okonkwo’ deceived Ghanaians into voting for him with sweet words – Nigel

Nigel says Ghana had a good leader but voted him out because of deceptions

My use of metaphors does not imply I’m a coward - Nigel Gaisie



I’m an educated Prophet - Nigel Gaisie



The founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has likened the current happenings in Ghana to the narrations in the popular Nigerian novel by Chinua Achebe, Things Fall Apart.



According to Prophet Gaisie, just like in Things Fall Apart, Ghanaians had a good leader in the person of ex-President John Dramani Mahama but voted him out of power after being deceived.



Speaking in an Angel TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Gaisie, who appeared to liken a character in the novel, Okonkwo, to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, said that Okonkwo deceived Ghanaians into voting for him with sweet words.

“If you read the book Things Fall Apart; you will find out that the things that transpired in the book are the things happening in the country now. We had a king who was doing well, but they joined forces and dethroned him and brought Okonkwo.



“Okonkwo used sweet words - British English (to deceive Ghanaians), see where it has landed us today,” he said in Twi.



Also, the founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel said that he used metaphors during his 2022 new year prophies only because he had to and not because of fear.



“I’m a prophet, and you have to walk in wisdom. If Herold comes, you also have to gunner your ways. I’m not a coward; I didn’t look like one; I’m never a coward.



“I’m also an educated prophet. I’m not just a fake prophet or one of the prophets on the street; I have a good educational background. I love literature, and so sometimes I use literary devices to critic society,” he said.

