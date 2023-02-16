Things are getting worse, cut expenditure and stop needless appointments – Government told

Member of Parliament(MP) for Bia East Constituency, Richard Acheampong

National Democratic Congress(NDC) Member of Parliament(MP) for Bia East Constituency, Richard Acheampong says the Akufo-Addo-led government is being heartless towards Ghanaians.

According to him, the government by now must have reduced its appointees to cut vast expenditures to save the country’s economy.



He noted that the country is sinking and needed a visionary leader.

“Government must be disciplined and cut its expenditure, rather they are appointing Ministers,” he said on NEAT FM’s morning show whiles discussing bond arrangement issues.



