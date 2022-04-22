‘Things are hard’ - KNUST SRC Prez speaks on ‘Fees for Business’ saga

Michael Abuah, KNUST SRC president

President of the Students' Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Master Michael Abuah says his outfit will be supporting ‘extremely’ needy students with some loans to help them pay for their tuition fees.

He noted that “things are hard” – but the council has been supportive to students over the years.



“The soft loan is not refundable; you don’t pay back,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.



Master Michael Abuah was commenting on students who have deferred their courses due to their inability to pay their tuition fees by the deadline.

Management of the Kumasi-based university said more than six thousand (6,000) students have deferred for non-payment of fees.



The deadline for the payment of fees was extended from March 24, 2022, to April 7, 2022, but, some students have still not been able to settle their fees.



According to the school, students have used their fees for businesses awaiting their profit to pay their tuition fees.