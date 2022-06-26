‘Things were not this bad when I joined the Occupy Ghana Friday protest’ – Samson Anyenini

Arise Ghana demonstration to hit Accra next week

Prominent public figures announce support for protests



Protest scheduled for 28th - 29th June, 2022



Lawyer and host of Joy News’ Newsfile programme, Samson Lardy Anyenini has expressed support for the upcoming Arise Ghana demonstration.



According to him, ongoing events in the country calls for a return to the days of citizen action for democratic accountability just as was the case in the run up to the 2016 elections.



Anyenini as part of his monologue known as ‘Samson’s Take’ on the June 25 edition of Newsfile stressed that issues around corruption, land grabbing and economic hardship had made it necessary to start citizen action.



Recalling his days as part of the Occupy Ghana group, he said: “I am going to look for my red outfit which I used to wear for the Red Fridays and to observe the Occupy Flagstaff House demonstration few years back.

“Looks like there is going to be a lot of civic action for democratic accountability within the weeks and months ahead, starting with the 48-hour Arise Ghana demonstration scheduled for this Tuesday and Wednesday, 28th and 29th June, against the frightening economic hardships, the intransigence in seeking to pursue the dubious Agyapa deal insane Forest reserve landgrabbing and high-level daylight robbery, corruption.



“Things were not this bad when I did and joined the Occupy Ghana Friday protest,” he concluded.



About the Arise Ghana demo



Arise Ghana describes itself as a group comprising political party leaders, media practitioners, civil society players, creative arts, trades union among others determined to relentlessly champion the common cause of the Ghanaian people.



The group states that they also want to provide a voice for the voiceless and seek reforms that would bring about the needed change in the socio-economic, politico-social, and general wellbeing of the Ghanaian citizenry.



According to a recent statement, the historic two-day demonstration is primarily to protest persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government that has imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians.

It said it was also to protest the imposition of the obnoxious E-Levy on the already-burdened Ghanaian people by the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia Government and demand a full scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditures.



Others are to protest the grabbing of State lands by officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, particularly the de-classification of huge portions of the Achimota Forest reserve.



The rest are to protest the increased rate of police brutalities and state-sponsored killing of innocent Ghanaians, as well as the growing culture of human rights abuses under the watch of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and demand the total cancelation of the fraudulent “Agyapa” deal.



