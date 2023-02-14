'Think outside the box, let your education and your life count' – Lebanese Ambassador tells UniMAC-GIJ students

The scheme has supported more than 350 Ghanaian students since its inception

The Ambassador of Lebanon to Ghana H.E Maher Kheir has challenged students at UniMAC-GIJ to think outside the box and strive for academic excellence to make their education count.

The Lebanese diplomat said the evolving challenges confronting of today’s world require expert knowledge to offer solutions.



He, therefore, urged the students to look beyond just passing their academic examinations and sharpening their problem-solving skills to make meaningful contributions to society.



He was speaking at a ceremony where the Lebanese Community in Ghana awarded scholarships to 15 students at the GIJ campus of the University of Media, Arts and Communications (UniMAC-GIJ).



Ambassador Kheir urged the university in its new phase to continue to churn out graduates who will be relevant in the marketplace.



“The world is evolving very fast and so are the challenges of men. Many countries including Lebanon, are experiencing desperate times which call for desperate measures. Hence it is necessary for institutions of higher learning like UniMAC to innovate and provide education that offers practical solutions to current problems” he said.

He intimated that communication and arts are bridges that link people and nations together thereby playing a critical role in national development.



“Media, arts and communication are very powerful tools that can shape any country’s growth” added.



In pursuit of stronger educational cooperation between Lebanon and Ghana, H.E Maher Kheir stressed that his outfit will work to promote greater collaboration between Ghanaian and Lebanese schools.



“Lebanon is a leader in the Middle East region in Media and arts. I am confident that we will see a deeper co-operation between Lebanese and Ghanaian schools towards a bright future” he said.



The Ambassador also congratulated the school on a successful transition from GIJ to UniMAC.Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo Vice Chancellor of UniMAC, lauded the huge investment by the community in journalism students at the university.

However, following the addition of two other schools, he called for an expansion in the scheme to cover students in the other constituents of UniMAC.



“It is easy to take this kind gesture for granted because it happens every year. But I would like to assure you that we don’t take it for granted. I would also like to make a request for the scholarship to be extended to our other constituents” he added.



Professor Eric Opoku Mensah, acting Rector of UniMAC-GIJ praised the Community for being committed to the scheme over the past decade.



He urged the students to strive for professionalism in their chosen fields and endeavour to challenge yellow journalism.



Millicent Tiborimor, a beneficiary, thanked the donors for their support. She stated that the beneficiaries remain committed to working hard to make the investment in them count.

A member of the Lebanese Community Mr. Hishan expressed excitement at the fruits that the scholarship scheme has produced over the years since its inception.



He noted that the Community sees Ghanaians as family and will therefore continue to contribute to the success of Ghanaian students across many fields.



In 2013, the Lebanese Community Scholarship Programme was instituted to assist brilliant Ghanaian students to access education at the tertiary level.



The programme has significantly deepened educational cooperation efforts between both countries.



Over the past ten years, the programme has produced a number of professionals including practising lawyers, journalists, and public relations officers among others.

The scheme which began with just four schools, Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the Ghana School of Law, has now blossomed to include the School of Languages and School of Performing Arts.



The expansion which happened in 2020, formed part of Ambassador Kheir and the Community’s vision to reach many more Ghanaian students and help them access higher education.



So far, the scheme has supported more than 350 Ghanaian students.



The main event to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the scholarship programme has been slated for mid-2023.