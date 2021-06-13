Think twice before cutting down Trees - Ambassador Boateng counsels

Former Ambassador to China, H.E Edward Boateng, planting a tree

Source: Global Media Alliance

The Forestry Commission, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, commenced a nationwide tree planting exercise that aims at planting over five million economic trees in one day.

The Green Ghana Initiative brought together dignitaries and people from all walks of life to participate in the campaign to save the country’s depleting forest cover and in the long run, the environment.



One of such dignitaries who has participated in this commendable campaign is Ghana’s Former Ambassador to China, H.E Edward Boateng, who planted his seedling at Asokore, a village located thirty minutes from Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.



Addressing the press after planting his seedling, Ambassador Boateng, who is also the Founder of Media giant, Global Media Alliance, affirmed his support for such a nationwide exercise saying, “Today awakening begins, and I would like to salute the President and the Honourable Lands and Natural Resources Minister for this great initiative. These are the things that make a country happy and I believe that today, our country is smiling.”

He expressed his worry about the citizenry not taking good care of our forest cover and environment.



“Unfortunately, we’re not taking good care of our forests and environment and the President has tasked us to do that, so am hoping that from today anybody who wants to cut down a tree will think twice because cutting down a tree is almost similar to killing, so would you kill a human being or a pet just like that?” the eminent grandee quizzed.



The Former Ambassador also advised that we should ensure that a sizeable percentage of the 5 million seedlings grow and don’t just die while commending the brains behind the initiative.