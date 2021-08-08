2
Third Wave: Active COVID-19 cases almost 7,000 with 871 deaths

COVID Burial So far, 871 people have succumbed to the virus in Ghana since mid-March 2020

Sun, 8 Aug 2021 Source: classfmonline.com

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana is now 6,938 as of August 4, 2021, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.

Some 573 new cases were confirmed within that period.

The death toll has also shot up to 871.

There are currently 36 patients in critical condition while 87 are cases are severe.

Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 107,817 cases.

Of that number, 100,008 have recovered.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 57,897

Ashanti Region - 18,873

Western Region - 6,268

Eastern Region - 5,006

Central Region - 3,957

Volta Region - 3,484

Bono East Region - 1,796

Bono Region - 1,766

Northern Region - 1,678

Upper East Region - 1,329

Western North Region - 939

Ahafo Region - 911

Oti Region - 609

Upper West Region - 514

North East Region - 236

Savannah Region - 143

