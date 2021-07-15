Third prosecution witness testifies against suspected killer of JB Danquah Adu

The case has been adjourned to July 19, 2021

The third prosecution witness in the case where two persons are standing trial for the murder of Joseph Boateng Danquah Adu has told an Accra High Court, he assisted the police to arrest the prime suspect, Daniel Asiedu.

The witness Kenneth Koranchie, giving his Evidence-in-Chief, said in collaborating with the police, he spent a whole night searching for the suspected killer of the MP.



According to him, in the process of searching for Daniel Asiedu, many phone calls were made to trace the location of the accused.



From Agbogbloshie where he and the suspect reside through to the Nima Police Station where some of his friends were waiting for him at dawn, they could not find Daniel Asiedu.



His friends were asked by the police to go back home whiles he and one of the investigators proceeded to the investigator’s house.



They both developed strategies to locate and arrest Daniel Asiedu.

He told the investigator there were some informants who could help arrest him. One Allotey was then contacted and informed about the plans to arrest the accused.



The witness left to his house, upon arrival, the girlfriend of the accused approached him and questioned why he brought police officers to the area. According to him, he told her they were his friends and it was for no reason.



He further told the court, the girlfriend of the accused, one Janet was informed to let him know anytime Daniel Asiedu got back home. Janet left and returned a few minutes later to inform the witness the accused wanted to see him.



He left with his brother to the spot the accused was waiting with Daniel Asiedu raising concerns about why he brought police officers to the area. He again repeated his initial denial, saying they were his friends.



Daniel Asiedu was not happy with the brother of the witness, one George, suspecting he was the one trying to inform the police of his whereabouts.

The witness said, the accused asked him about the phones he handed over to him to unlock and he told him he was still working on them.



In his previous testimony, the witness told the court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei-Marfo, he was in his room on the said night when he heard the accused Daniel Asiedu, knock at his door. He opened it and saw him wearing only boxer shorts.



He said, Daniel told him that he had sustained injury and upon seeing bloodstains, he believed him.



The witness said after he helped him wash down the bloodstains, the accused gave him two mobile phones to unlock for him, one of which he said was completely off.



BACKGROUND

J. B. Danquah-Adu was murdered at his residence at Shiashie in Accra on February 9, 2016.



It is the case of the prosecution that Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso planned to go on a robbery spree, but Bosso changed his mind and went home.



The prosecution said Asiedu went to Shiashie and picketed at the MP’s house to rob.



According to the prosecution, in the course of searching for the items to steal, Asiedu made some noise which woke the MP.



The prosecution said a struggle ensued between the two, leading to Asiedu stabbing the MP in the neck and chest, killing him in the process.

The case has been adjourned to July 19.