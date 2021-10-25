Thirteen agriculture students leave Ghana for internship in Israel

Robert Patrick Ankobiah, Chief Director, Ministry of Food and Agriculture

Source: GNA

Mr Robert Patrick Ankobiah, Chief Director, Ministry of Food and Agriculture on Monday charged graduates from agricultural institutions embarking on an internship in Israel to be good ambassadors of the country and come back as better agricultural scientists.

He asked them to be disciplined and, "Go and acquire the needed practical experience to help in the development of the country's agricultural sector because others have gone and upheld the flag of Ghana very high."



Mr Ankobiah gave the advice when he bid farewell to the 13 students at the Kotoka International Airport.



The exchange programme offers opportunities to Ghanaian agriculture students to travel to Israel for 11 months practical internship.



It is part of the country's move to modernise agriculture and boost the sector for sustainable growth.

Mr Ankobiah assured the students of the Government's support throughout the programme and urged them to take advantage of the opportunity for the good of the country.



Mr Prince Kwame Boakye, the Coordinator of the Internship Programme, said the students would visit farmlands and other agricultural sectors in Israel to learn practical knowledge of the Israeli agriculture system.



He said Ghana had been offered 200 slots for the exchange programme out of, which 85 had so far travelled.