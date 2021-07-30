Thirty nabbed after police swoop in the Ashanti Region

The police has said the arrested persons will soon be arraigned before court

Police in Ashanti Region have arrested 30 suspected criminals and burnt their makeshift hideouts in some areas identified as volatile and hotspots within the capital city, Kumasi.

Wednesday’s swoop was done at Aboabo Number 2, a suburb within Asokore Mampong Municipality, identified as a major hub and hideouts for suspected criminals within Kumasi and its environs.



The exercise, according to the Ashanti Regional Police Command, is in a bid to rid the city of heightening insecurity spearheaded by some unscrupulous people.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma on Friday, July 30, spokesperson for the regional command ASP Godwin Ahianyo explained that some weapons and sharp objects were obtained from the swoop.

“During the Wednesday swoop, we arrested 30 suspects and burnt their hideouts, we also obtained gadgets such as local pistols, machetes, drugs and other stuff.”



He further explained that “we will parade them for identification and profile them and then arraign them for court. We want to assure the public that this is not a nine-day wonder. We will visit all the hotspots in Kumasi to defuse the various base and hideouts of the criminals”.



The Command also appealed to the general public to assist with information on suspected behaviors to ensure Kumasi residents go about their normal duties with assured safety.