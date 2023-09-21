‘This Akufo-Addo, Bawumia government is useless' - Apaak reacts to #OccupyJulorbiHouse arrests

The Member of Parliament for Bulsa South, Clement Apaak, has strongly criticized the recent arrests of participants in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest organized by Democracy Hub.
Clement Apaak described the government led by President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia as "useless" for its alleged suppression of citizens' rights.
"The arrest of the protesters is needless. This USELESS Akufo-Addo/Bawumia gov't is only good at using the power it holds in trust for the people to deny the same their rights. Citizens are beaten and arrested for demonstrating under a human rights lawyer," Apaak tweeted.
His remarks come in the wake of the Ghana Police Service's arrests of several protesters who sought to participate in an anti-government demonstration, #OccupyJulorbiHouse.
The protest had been organized to voice grievances against the government.
The arrest of the protesters follows a contentious issue where the police refuted claims that they had failed to serve an injunction application to the conveners of Democracy Hub, the organizers of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.
Below is the tweet
The arrest of the protesters is needless. This USELESS Akufo-Addo/Bawumia gov't is only good at using the power it holds in trust for the people to deny the same their rights. Citizens are beaten and arrested for demonstrating under a human rights lawyer? https://t.co/5XGbMDSq90— Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) September 21, 2023
Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
NAY/DA