This Ghanaian airforce soldier outclassed all, emerged the best at UK Royal Airforce College

Pilot Officer Nii Akrashie Pappoe at the Royal Airforce College in the UK

• A Ghanaian soldier has received the highest prize at the Royal Airforce College in the UK

• The Airforce Pilot Officer was adjudged the Best Officer cadet in Air and Space Warfare Studies



• Pilot Officer Nii Akrashie Pappoe is an alumnus of the Pope John SHS



A Ghanaian soldier in the Ghana Airforce, Pilot Officer Nii Akrashie Pappoe, has given Ghanaians some reason to be prouder than they already are.



The military officer is said to have been awarded as the Best Officer cadet in Air and Space Warfare Studies.



According to braperucci.africa, the soldier who was commissioned into the Ghana Armed Forces in 2020, was also awarded the MacRoberts Prize.

“Ghanaian Pilot Officer Nii Akrashie Appoe of the Ghana Airforce. Nii was commissioned into the Armed Forces in 2020. At his passing out in the UK, he was awarded the best Officer Cadet in Air & Space Warfare Studies as well as the MacRoberts Prize,” a tweet said.





Congratulations to Ghanaian Pilot Officer Nii Akrashie Appoe of the Ghana Airforce.



Nii was commissioned into the Armed Forces in 2020.



At his passing out in the UK ,he was awarded the best Officer Cadet in Air & Space Warfare Studies as well as the MacRoberts Prize pic.twitter.com/gdZDtCPk5J — www.braperucci.africa (@Bra_Perucci) September 24, 2021

The alumnus of the Pope John Senior High School is also reported to have received the British Best Airforce Cadet Award 2020.

The Ghanaian born and bred Nii Akrashie Appoe was the first of 160 other Ghanaian officers to receive the award.



The report added that he holds a degree in Computer Science, and is also undergoing a Modularised Initial Officer Training at the Royal Airforce College, Cranwell in the United Kingdom.



