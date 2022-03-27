0
This Osu nursery school was training pupils how to iron, other home skills in the 90’s

Nursery School Life Skills Some pupils of the school practicing with their teachers

Sun, 27 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Life skills has always been part of Ghana’s educational curricula for basic schools particularly.

Over time, basic schools have allocated periods for students to learn basic vocational and life skills that will help them in their various homes and life in general.

It appears this was inculcated in children even at a much younger level in the 90s. From the kindergarten or nursery level, children were taught some very vital and crucial skills to help them later in life.

A Twitter post shared by @ghanaianmuseum on Twitter indicates that a nursery school training centre established by the Education Ministry in the 90s played a key role in training toddlers in that regard.

The video captured by international news outlet, Reuters, captures some pupils of the school which was established with the assistance of the Danish government, ironing some clothes with modeled forms of irons while being supervised by their teachers.

Others were seen learning how to grind with wooden grinders (tapoli) and the earthenware bowl (asanka).

