This Osu nursery school was training pupils how to iron, other home skills in the 90’s

Life skills has always been part of Ghana’s educational curricula for basic schools particularly.
Over time, basic schools have allocated periods for students to learn basic vocational and life skills that will help them in their various homes and life in general.
It appears this was inculcated in children even at a much younger level in the 90s. From the kindergarten or nursery level, children were taught some very vital and crucial skills to help them later in life.
A Twitter post shared by @ghanaianmuseum on Twitter indicates that a nursery school training centre established by the Education Ministry in the 90s played a key role in training toddlers in that regard.
The video captured by international news outlet, Reuters, captures some pupils of the school which was established with the assistance of the Danish government, ironing some clothes with modeled forms of irons while being supervised by their teachers.
Others were seen learning how to grind with wooden grinders (tapoli) and the earthenware bowl (asanka).
View the post and watch the video below:
Footage of a Nursery school training centre at osu in 1969 where the kids were taught including how to Iron clothes, grind in Asanka (Earthenware) with tapoli (wooden grinder). The centre was established by the ministry of education with the assistance of the Danish government. pic.twitter.com/xWsOSYUiAF— GHANA FACTS & HISTORY (@GhanaianMuseum) March 24, 2022
- Sankofa Series: Meet Nana Kofi Onyaase the first white traditional chief of Gold Coast
- Sankofa Series: How the popular Ghana-made fridges of the 1960s were sold
- Sankofa Series: Peduase Lodge, BoG and 88 other projects Nkrumah gifted Ghana
- Sankofa Series: All the 12 ministers who formed Ghana's first government under Nkrumah
- GhanaWeb marks Ghana Month with Sankofa Series
- Read all related articles